Donald Trump spotted sitting in front row of UFC 287 in Miami

MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump was spotted at the Kaseya Center in Miami Saturday night for UFC 287.

Trump was sitting cageside showing support for UFC President Dana White, as well as South Florida fighter Jorge Masvidal.

Trump was seen sitting next to Kid Rock, who is also one of his big supporters.

This comes as Trump faces 34 felony charges and other legal troubles following his recent indictment in New York.

Masvidal lost his fight to Gilbert Burns, announcing his retirement from UFC afterwards. He also acknowledged Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during his post-fight address.