Lawsuit: Former NFL QB Dwayne Haskins drugged, blackmailed, robbed before death on I-595

MIAMI – The widow of Dwayne Haskins is filing a lawsuit against numerous entities, including a Miami nightclub, a year after the 24-year-old NFL quarterback died in South Florida after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a freeway.

Haskins’ family claims the Pittsburgh Steelers player was targeted and drugged as part of a robbery and blackmail conspiracy.

In April 2022, Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 against oncoming traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, when he was struck and killed by the dump truck.

The complaint, filed in Broward County court, identifies more than a dozen defendants, from the dump truck driver and the Florida Department of Transportation, to four businesses which the suit claims were negligent: Drive Shack in West Palm Beach, a Wyndham hotel in Boca Raton, Blue Anchor Pub in Delray Beach and Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub.

The 26-page lawsuit claims the businesses allowed “patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons, including (Haskins), even when (their) own employees were in attendance and observing the same.”

The suit says Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Haskins’ autopsy report revealed that at the time of his death, his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He tested positive for ketamine, which can be used as a recreational drug.

Local 10 News contacted the businesses being sued seeking comment. As of Monday evening, none of the businesses had provided any.

