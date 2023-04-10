Man wins $1 million playing Florida lottery scratch-off at Publix in Kendall

MIAMI – A Miami man is $1 million richer, after buying a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a Publix Supermarket on Kendall Drive.

Alexander Osceola, 59, of Ochopee, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Osceola purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 13820 Southwest 88th Street in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Osceola chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.