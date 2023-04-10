Miami police search for missing 84-year-old woman

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 84-year-old woman who has been missing for several days now.

According to authorities, Edis Lopez Collazo was last seen Thursday in the city’s Allapattah area.

She was wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

According to police, Lopez Collazo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police said she is considered an “endangered adult.” They did not disclose whether she suffers from any ailments.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or email SVU@miami-police.org.