North Miami man accused of raping 14-year-old victim of ‘commercial sexual exploitation’

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami man appeared in court over the weekend after being arrested on sexual battery and human trafficking charges after police said he assaulted a 14-year-old sold for sex.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, in January 2022, Bazelais Metelus, 33, picked the girl up from the area of Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue and took her to his home on Northwest 125th Street.

Police said a co-defendant, a woman, set up the encounter and collected the $140 Metelus paid the girl for sexual intercourse. The report states that the co-defendant remained unnamed so as to protect “the integrity of (the) investigation.”

After the assault, police said Metelus drove the girl back to the West Little River area, dropping her off to meet the co-defendant at the Taco Bell at 7900 NW 27th Ave.

The victim told police that she felt the woman was “using” her “to get money” and “felt like (she) had to give her the money ‘cause (she) stayed in her house,” the report states.

Police said the girl was a victim of “commercial sexual exploitation.”

Police arrested Metelus at his home Thursday, the report states.

They said he “gave a self-serving statement denying the allegations,” but did admit to knowing the girl and the woman.

According to jail records, Metelus was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Haitian national also remained in custody on an immigration hold.