71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shooter ambushes man leaving Broward home

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hallandale Beach, Crime
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – When a man walked out of a house on Monday afternoon in Broward County, a shooter was waiting.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and collapsed to the ground at about 2 p.m., in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The shooter fled. Witnesses reported hearing the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to the HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter