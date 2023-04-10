Shooter ambushes man leaving Broward home

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – When a man walked out of a house on Monday afternoon in Broward County, a shooter was waiting.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and collapsed to the ground at about 2 p.m., in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The shooter fled. Witnesses reported hearing the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to the HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

Location