Woman climbs out of car submerged in Lauderdale Lakes canal, witness says

A woman drove through a fence and into a canal on Monday in Broward County.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A woman managed to get out of a car after crashing through a fence and ending up submerged in a canal on Monday in Broward County.

Orlando Kirlew, a witness, shared videos showing a good Samaritan who jumped into the canal to help the woman in the Middle River canal in Broward’s Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood.

The section of the canal runs along Northwest 47 Avenue, south of 35 Street and the Seawind Lakes Apartments at 4530 NW 36 St, where there are residential parking lots on both sides.

The video shows the woman swimming out on her own, as Fire Rescue personnel shouts instructions.

Once she reached the edge, one of them asked, “You know 100% there is no one in that car, Right?”

Fire Rescue personnel took her to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Videos by Orlando Kirlew

