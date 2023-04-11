Broward School Board discusses inappropriate touching allegations against 2 board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Broward County School Board members are facing allegations involving inappropriate touching, and those allegations were being addressed Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a handful of folks at the school board meeting said they were concerned over an issue they feel might be politically motivated.

“This is insane,” concerned parent Deidre Ruth said.

Up before the Broward School Board Tuesday was whether they should have an outside investigator look into allegations against two school board members — Brenda Fam and Allen Zeman.

In the case of Fam, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports an 18-year-old student reported that Fam touched his buttocks.

Fam told the Sun Sentinel it was an accident while taking a picture with students.

Fam was not at Tuesday’s meeting and told Red Broward, a right-leaning website, that she’s not coming back to in-person meetings.

In the second incident, Zeman is accused of slapping a male staff member on the buttocks.

Zeman told the Sun Sentinel he doesn’t remember doing that.

In both cases, the people involved did not press charges.

If approved, it would allow the chair to notify the governor and, if misconduct is found, it would highly recommend that school board members restrict their attendance at school district and community events and school board meetings pending the outcome of the investigation.

A small number of protestors outside the meeting questioned the whole issue.

“Why are we investigating when the two complainants aren’t filing formal complaints against them, aren’t filing any kind of criminal charges?” Ruth asked. “Why are we spending this money.”