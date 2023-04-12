Man accused of fatal Pompano Beach convenience store shooting appears in court

An 18-year-old man who detectives accused of firing a weapon during a shootout that killed a pregnant mother and a father and injured three others — including a boy — appeared in Broward County court on Wednesday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man who detectives accused of firing a weapon during a shootout that killed a woman and a father and injured three others — including a boy — appeared in Broward County court on Wednesday.

Damian Wastene Charmant appeared before Broward County Circuit Judge Chris Brown who found probable cause for the two counts of first-degree murder and the three counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm that deputies accused him of.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Charmant was 17 years old when he was involved in the shooting at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26 at the Community Food Store, a corner convenience store at 401 NW 27 Ave., in Pompano Beach.

Damian Wastene Charmant, 18, is facing charges in a fatal shooting earlier this year in Pompano Beach. (BSO)

Sheriff Gregory Tony said the shooters fired 60 rounds using assault rifles and handguns. He announced Charmant’s rearrest on Tuesday morning and warned that his detectives were still searching for more shooters who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

The mothers of the two killed — Dayvon Johnson, 35, a father, and Delana James Miller, 31, who relatives said was getting ready to start her family — stood by Tony during the news conference.

Brown denied Charmant’s bond on the murder charges.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.