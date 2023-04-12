Man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game at Wawa

Timothy Lowery, of Tampa, is $1 million richer after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

TAMPA, Fla – A 49-year-old man is $1 million richer after he purchased a $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket after stopping at a Wawa, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday.

Timothy Lowery, of Tampa, claimed the top prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

According to Lottery officials, Lowery purchased his winning ticket from a Wawa, located in Wesley Chapel in Pasco County.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.”