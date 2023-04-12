Miami man accused of pointing BB gun at Hialeah police officer, SWAT team

According to an arrest report, Enmanual Cuervo-Neira, 19, is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pointing a BB gun at a police officer and a SWAT team while they were in training at a park in Hialeah, authorities said.

Authorities said an officer with the Hialeah Police Department was training with four SWAT team members at Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E 65th St., when they saw Cuervo-Neira and his girlfriend sitting at a picnic table near the area where they were training.

Police said they asked the couple if they could use the picnic table as part of their training.

As the couple honored the officer’s request and walked away from the table, Cuervo-Neira was heard saying, “p---y a-- cops,” according to police.

The couple was then seen getting into a black Toyota Camry which was parked next to a marked Hialeah Police Department Ford F-250, authorities said.

As Cuervo-Neira entered the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said they observed him backing out of the parking space and parking parallel to the picnic table for a “significant amount of time,” which they considered to be “unusual,” according to the arrest report.

As officers kept a visual on the vehicle, Cuervo-Niera lowered his window and pointed what they believed was a black handgun toward the officers, police said.

“In fear for their lives,” officers took cover as Cuervo-Neira fled westbound on East 65th Street, the arrest report stated.

As police entered their marked truck, they followed the Toyota and conducted a traffic stop near Palm Avenue and 65th Street, authorities said.

According to detectives, after identifying Cuervo-Neira as the suspect, police said they found a black handgun on the floorboard of the driver’s seat.

Authorities said the handgun was later determined to be a Sig Sauer 1911 BB gun.

Cuervo-Neira was taken into custody and later transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.