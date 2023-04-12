73º

LIVE

Local News

Multiple Metrorail stations closed following death investigation

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Metrorail train (Miami-Dade County)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit temporarily closed multiple Metrorail stations Wednesday following a death investigation, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the Earlington Heights Station, located at 2100 NW 41st St., where they found one man dead.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified the man, whose cause of death will remain unclassified pending an autopsy, police said.

“Metrorail stations from Brownsville to Civic Center are temporarily closed due to police activity at Earlington Height(s) Station. Free bus shuttle is providing service from Culmer to Dr. MLK, Jr. stations and from Earlington Height(s) to the airport Metrorail station,” Miami-Dade Transit announced in a tweet Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email