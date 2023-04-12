Multiple Metrorail stations closed following death investigation

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit temporarily closed multiple Metrorail stations Wednesday following a death investigation, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the Earlington Heights Station, located at 2100 NW 41st St., where they found one man dead.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified the man, whose cause of death will remain unclassified pending an autopsy, police said.

“Metrorail stations from Brownsville to Civic Center are temporarily closed due to police activity at Earlington Height(s) Station. Free bus shuttle is providing service from Culmer to Dr. MLK, Jr. stations and from Earlington Height(s) to the airport Metrorail station,” Miami-Dade Transit announced in a tweet Wednesday.