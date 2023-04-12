Police: Man, woman arrested for selling synthetic cannabinoids at Smoke Shop in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two people are facing charges after they were caught selling synthetic cannabinoids out of a Smoke Shop in Hialeah, authorities announced Wednesday.

Deiby Ham and Nancy Diaz-Galeas, both 38, were arrested Tuesday and face charges of trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

The Smoke Shop is located just blocks away from Hialeah Senior High School.

(Google Maps)

According to Hialeah police Sgt. Jose Torres, detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at the business, located at 4775 Palm Ave, and seized 30 pounds of packaged synthetic cannabinoids.

“These operations are part of our goal to stop the sale of narcotics in our city, most importantly to our youth,” Torres said in an email to Local 10 News.

As of Wednesday morning, both Ham and Diaz-Galeas remained held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.