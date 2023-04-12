Testimony continues in trial for roommates’ love triangle murder in Broward

Another day of testimony continued in court Wednesday as jurors got to see crime scene photos and heard from the investigators who processed the multiple locations where they found evidence.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Another day of testimony continued in court Wednesday as jurors got to see crime scene photos and heard from the investigators who processed the multiple locations where they found evidence.

Assistant State Attorney Peter Sapak asked former Plantation Crime Scene Tech Daniel Agoglia to remember his role in the case.

Sapak: “Next to the TV there appears to be something gray in packages, what are we looking at here?”

Agoglia: “That is the tarp with what we believed was the body inside.”

51-year-old Eric Robinson, a father of three, is accused of murdering Nicholis Wilcox back in October 2017.

Robinson watched on quietly Wednesday, as prosecutors and crime scene techs walked through pictures of evidence in his case.

Sapak: “What are we looking at here?”

Agoglia: “Pillow with a pillowcase on it.”

Sapak: “And there appears to be blood on it as well?”

Agoglia: “Yes sir.”

According to prosecutors, Wilcox was dating Robinson’s former girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, and was so angry about the relationship that they told jurors he showed up to her home in the middle of the night and bludgeoned Wilcox to death with a metal rod, while he and Tagliarini slept in her bed.

Prosecutors say Robinson threatened to kill Tagliarini too if she went to the cops and didn’t help him cover up the scene.

Robinson and Tagliarini cleaned up the body, then tossed it into a dumpster behind a Publix in Plantation.

Tagliarini did end up going to the police and led them to Wilcox’s body and the rest of the evidence.

Sapak: “Next to the TV there appears to be something gray in packages, what are we looking at here?”

Agoglia: “In the front of the closet and inside the closet I believe there were at least 8 tarps.”

Prosecutors also showed pictures of the truck that was allegedly used to transport the body.

Sapak: “That’s the bed of the truck. What’s in it?”

Agoglia: “A shovel.”

Sapak: “What is being purchased at Big Lots?”

Agoglia “Peroxide.”

Sapak: “Looks like 4 bottles at $.90?”

Agoglia: “Correct. A 3 pack of paint rollers, paint roller covers, paint brush and duct tape.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office records show Plantation detectives arrested Robinson on Oct. 5, 2017, and deputies have held him without bond at the main jail on six charges, including murder, domestic violence, a probation violation on a cocaine possession case, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Before the arrest for murder, Robinson had a history of arrests for domestic violence battery by strangulation on June 2, 2017; opium possession and aggravated battery on Aug. 9, 2016; and cocaine possession on July 19, 2001; March 10, 2011; April 8, 2017; and Aug. 23, 2017, Broward court records show.

Prosecutors charged Robinson with murder with a depraved mind, a second-degree felony. Prosecutors charged Tagliarini with accessory after the fact, a third-degree felony, and her case with Broward Circuit Judge Bernard I. Bober remains pending, court records show.

Robinson faces life in prison if convicted.

Testimony in Robinson’s trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this report.