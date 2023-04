A fire broke out on Southwest 10th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Smoke billowed from a house in Fort Lauderdale’s flooded River Oaks neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire broke out sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 2008 SW 10th Ave. near Lauderdale Memorial Park.

A resident or neighbor could be seen from Sky 10 attempting to fight the large fire with a garden hose.

From Sky 10: A man tries to put out a house fire with a garden hose in Fort Lauderdale's River Oakes neighborhood. (WPLG)

Firefighters arrived shortly after.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze or if anyone was hurt. Local 10 News has reached out to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for more details.