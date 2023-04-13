Sheriff: 7, mainly from Hialeah and Miami, accused in ‘sophisticated’ check fraud ring

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested six men and one woman, largely from Miami-Dade County, in an “ongoing check fraud investigation” in the Florida Keys, officials announced Thursday.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, described the accused schemers as part of a “a well-organized and sophisticated fraud organization operating throughout the Florida Keys.”

“The investigation began in November 2022 after Detectives noticed a criminal pattern regarding multiple check fraud cases, which led to seven suspects being identified and the discovery of more than $175,000 stolen in 57 instances,” he said. “The suspects were intercepting checks in the mail and fraudulently depositing them into other bank accounts.”

The following suspects faced charges in the case:

Yanierki Frances Abreu, 39, of Miami

Adalberto Bello Vega, 33, of Hialeah

Duniel Hernandez, 39, of Hialeah

Maygret Izquierdo, 39, of Hialeah

Ernesto Padron, 40, of Orlando

William Ramirez Rivero, 27, of Miami

Deny Roque, 35, of Michigan

In a statement, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the case was “not yet over” and officials said more arrests were likely.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2430.