Dump truck flips on I-75 offramp in Davie; driver airlifted

DAVIE, Fla. – Crews airlifted a dump truck driver after he or she overturned on an Interstate 75 offramp late Friday afternoon, according to Davie Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the southbound offramp onto Griffin Road.

Video from Sky 10 showed the truck tipped onto its side.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the driver was pinned inside the truck and had to be removed by firefighters.

The driver was taken by Air Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert patient, officials said.

Authorities shut down the exit as they investigated the crash.