FLL, Port Everglades officials ask travelers to check with airlines, cruise lines amid flood recovery

FLL plans to reopen at 9 a.m., Friday, amid flood emergency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades asked travelers to check with their airlines and cruise lines for changes on their itinerary amid ongoing flood recovery Friday.

After the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights because of flooding on Wednesday, FLL closed Thursday and announced plans to reopen at 9 a.m., Friday.

Amid more rain and flooded runways, Broward County officials postponed earlier plans to reopen FLL on Thursday and at 5 a.m., Friday.

Port Everglades remained open, but some of the operators at the port closed because of the flooding in the area.

For more information about flights in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, visit the MIA and FLL sites.

