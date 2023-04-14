Flood traps Broward residents; some with water inside homes, cars for 2nd night

All day, rescue crews worked on plucking pets from houses filled with water, and helping people who were trapped. There were more than 100 calls for help and crews rescued about 1,000 people.

Kristie Laddeus — who is pregnant, has a small child and pets — is among the many Broward County residents who are waiting for help during the flood emergency.

The road to her home down West Dayton Circle in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood was still underwater amid days of torrential rain and the series of sporadic downpours on Thursday.

“We are inside of our home, me and my neighbors, we are flooded. We have water in our house. Called the city since this morning,” Laddeus said adding that there are seniors on her street who also need help.

All day, rescue crews worked on plucking pets from houses filled with water, and helping people who were trapped — some for a second night. Officials reported there were more than 100 calls for help and crews had rescued about 1,000 people.

WEATHER: Flood warning to remain in effect for Fort Lauderdale metro area until 8 a.m., Friday

Evening showers flooded many Fort Lauderdale streets that were passable earlier Thursday, so Fire Rescue personnel and police officers were having to use boats, buggies, and high-water vehicles to respond to calls for help, city officials reported late Thursday night.

In some cases, gas stations turned into meeting points for deputies and fire rescue personnel. The missions are dangerous. Even a tow truck driver who was trying to pull out a car was trapped, as canals, ponds, and lakes overflowed into streets that looked like obstacle courses.

The owners of partially submerged vehicles waited for the water to recede. For hours, a parking garage downtown looked like whitewater rapids. There were also two tornadoes.

DISPLACED: Fort Lauderdale shelters 600 amid flood ‘emergency’

Some residents reported having up to three feet of water in their homes. Access was also limited in areas of Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood.

There were property damage reports in Hollywood, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, and other southeast Broward areas. Fort Lauderdale reported there were about 600 people in shelters.

The unexpected crisis prompted city and county officials to declare a state of emergency and request state and federal aid. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was assisting local authorities.

The National Weather Service canceled a flood watch for coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward late Thursday night and issued a flood warning for the Fort Lauderdale metro area to be in effect until 8 a.m., on Friday — since flooding remains even despite the heavy rain coming to an end.

