Google tip leads to child porn arrest, discovery of hidden cameras, according to BSO

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A tip from Google helped nab a Lauderdale Lakes man who is now facing 11 charges relating to child pornography, according to The Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

While ICAC detectives, first acting on the tip from Google and obtaining a search warrant, were looking into Trevean Travon Clark’s electronic devices, they discovered hidden cameras in the restroom and a bedroom at the residence.

The search on Wednesday, April 12, and subsequent investigation revealed that at least one adult had been filmed without their knowledge. Also, 10 files of child pornography were found.

Following an interview with detectives, Clark admitted possessing the child pornography and installing the hidden cameras.

Clark, 29, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of compiling child pornography. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says additional felony charges are expected.