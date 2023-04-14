Stalled, flood-damaged cars continue to dot Hallandale Beach streets

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – After Wednesday’s severe flooding, stalled-out, flood-damaged cars continued to litter the streets of Hallandale Beach.

Dozens of cars remained as towing companies worked to take them away.

Residents also came outside to clean up and attempt to start their vehicles.

“Most of these cars over here, they don’t turn on anymore,” resident Sasha Solano said.

One hot spot for abandoned cars was Northeast 14th Avenue, near Moffett Street.

“We’ve been out here all night trying to get everything in order,” a tow truck driver told Local 10 News. “Clearing up some of the roads and moving cars to the side and stuff like that.”

The driver estimated that “thousands” of vehicles remain stalled throughout east Broward. He said towing companies like his deal directly with insurance companies.

“They call in and insurance companies send us out,” he said.

