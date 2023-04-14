Tortuga Music Fest evacuated because of severe weather threat

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, concertgoers were told to seek shelter because of severe weather moving in.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10 News headed out to Fort Lauderdale where we talked to fans about the big Tortuga Music Festival this weekend. But soon people were scampering after an emergency alert went out to ticketholders.

Despite the current emergency situation in parts of Fort Lauderdale, organizers of the 3-day multi-stage festival on the beach said the show was going on.

But severe weather has now forced event organizers to evacuate the event, at least until the weather passes and it is deemed safe for people to be outdoors.

We expect this to weather event to pass quickly. Please follow our socials for updates! pic.twitter.com/SHONzkpMCV — TortugaMusicFestival (@festivaltortuga) April 14, 2023

On Twitter, organizers are saying they expect to have everyone back and the show up and running shortly.

Show organizers said the show would go on rain or shine but lightning in the area has created a different scenario.

Big headliners are expected to perform this weekend including Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com)