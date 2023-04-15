22-year-old man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Alex Moreno, 22, of Auburn, claimed his $1 million prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – An Alabama man won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

According to Lottery officials, Moreno chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”