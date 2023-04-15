Florida Keys man accused of choking, punching small dog

Osiel Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 36, was arrested Friday after he punched and choked a small dog, authorities said.

MARATHON, Fla. – A 36-year-old Marathon man was arrested Friday after he punched and choked a small dog, authorities said.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Sombrero Beach Road around 8:20 p.m. where multiple witnesses reported Osiel Rodriguez-Gonzalez was angry and started cursing at the dog.

Witnesses told deputies that they later saw Rodirguez-Gonzalez punching the dog as well as grabbing and choking it by the neck.

Authorities said one witness stated the dog ran from Rodriguez-Gonzalez and under a car that was passing by.

According to Linhardt, the driver stopped and picked up the dog, but Rodriguez-Gonzalez yanked the dog by its throat from the driver.

Deputies said after arriving at the home, they noted the dog was visibly shaking and appeared to be hiding from Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was notified to examine the dog, which did not appear to be suffering from any serious injuries, according to Linhardt.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was taken to jail and is facing one count of animal cruelty.

His bond was set at $75,000.