Humane Society of Broward County hosts ‘Underdog Madness’ in hopes of finding loving home for pets

BROWARD COUNTY. Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting their “Underdog Madness” event this weekend in hopes to find a loving and permanent home for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, introduced Local 10 News viewers to a 5-year-old dog named “Polo” who was rocking a jersey with his name on it to promote the event.

Wachter said the Underdog Madness event features 10 dogs that are being overlooked at the shelter.

She said that Polo loves kids and is good with other dogs but needs a home where there’s no small animals such as kitty cats or iguanas.

According to Wachter, Polo was given up by his owners because they lost their home.

Polo weighs around 50 pounds and is considered to be a happy dog and a great ball of energy. He was also part of the Humane Society’s kids camp program and got along great with all the children, according to Wachter.

The Humane Society also sent cellphone video of Wachter playing with Polo at the Local 10 News station moments before making his TV debut.

Wachter told Local 10 News that the Underdog Madness event features dogs that have been with the Humane Society for more than 100 days.

Wachter says if an owner decides to adopt one of the underdogs, their adoption fee will be completely covered.

The owner and their new dog will be able to go home with a bunch of goodies that include new toys, a consultation with a pet behaviorist, a training crate and a year supply of Heartgard and Nexgard to keep the dog healthy.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.