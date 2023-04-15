Man, 65, accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles, boats in Florida Keys

Walter Lund, 65, was arrested Friday after being accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles and boats in the Middle Keys overnight, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old man was arrested Friday after being accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles and boats in the Middle Keys overnight, authorities said.

Walter Tobias Lund, of Virginia, Minnesota, is facing multiple counts of burglary of a conveyance, burglary while armed, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, petit theft, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firing a weapon in public and criminal mischief.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating the burglaries in the area of Mile Marker 68 Friday morning, one in which a .380-caliber Ruger handgun and more than $2,400 in tools were stolen from a pickup truck.

Linhardt said surveillance footage and further investigation led to Lund as the suspect.

After further investigation, detectives said the discovery of spent shell casings showed that Lund fired the stolen handgun after the theft near U.S. 1., authorities said.

MCSO deputies said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Lund was found on the U.S. 1 bicycle path riding a bicycle reported stolen out of Long Key State Park, authorities said.

Lund was taken to jail where he will await processing.