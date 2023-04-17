Broward County man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Broward County man is $1 million richer after he purchased a 500x The Cash scratch-off ticket at a Publix supermarket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

According to Lottery officials, Giovanni Salazar, 44, of Cooper City, recently claimed his winnings from the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to officials, Salazar purchased the winning ticket at the Publix at 5656 S. Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50,” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).”