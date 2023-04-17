Flood cleanup continues in Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood, Melrose Park neighborhoods

Residents of Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood were some of the hardest-hit by the historic floods.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Cleanup from historic flooding continued in two of Fort Lauderdale’s hardest-hit neighborhoods Monday.

Edgewood resident Jack Grimm was among those picking up what the floods left behind.

During the storm, Grimm, his wife and his elderly mother-in-law waited for hours on a counter, unsure if help would arrive as water kept rushing in.

“Everyone was calling us saying ‘get out, get out,’” Grimm said. “We said ‘where are we going to go? Swim? With an 82 year old woman?’”

At his home, photos and documents remained in the microwave where they were stored for safekeeping.

All across Grimm’s Edgewood neighborhood, located just south of Interstate 595, residents just started to clean up with the water finally down.

Many, like Terry Lerge, recalled the terrifying moments in bed with water steadily rising.

“It was lapping over the bed,” Lerge said. “Both of us were shaking from the cold and it was getting worse.”

Melrose Park cleanup:

Cleanup from historic flooding continued in two of Fort Lauderdale’s hardest-hit neighborhoods Monday, including Melrose Park.

In Melrose Park, many streets dried out, but standing water remained in parts of the neighborhood.

“It’s a mess out there!” one neighbor said.

That neighbor, who identified herself only by her first name, “Vicky,” said more needed to be done.

“I see what they’re doing out here and they need to clear the drains,” she said.

Many residents of Edgewood are asking: what’s next, after the soaked furniture is gone?

Residents said things need to change so a similar flood event doesn’t happen again.