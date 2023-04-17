Ground stop causes delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Travelers are dealing with flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following a ground stop that was put into effect on Monday afternoon.

The stop was officially lifted around 4:15 p.m. but the stoppage had quite a domino effect.

For about an hour, flights weren’t allowed to depart, and for another hour after that, flights were not able to land.

Even before the ground stop was called, some travelers had been stuck on their planes waiting to depart.

Footage from Sky 10 showed standing water on the tarmac on Monday afternoon after the latest round of storms had passed through the area.

While things have since begun to clear, the damage was already done for many travelers who have been delayed for hours.

Anyone traveling on Monday, or even Tuesday, is encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.