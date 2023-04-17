Hooters in South Florida to give away free kids' meals on Tuesday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some Hooters in South Florida will be giving away a free dine-in-only kids’ meal for every paying adult on Tuesday.
The Hooters kids’ menu includes a drink and the options are grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, and mac & cheese.
LTP Management, a franchisee of Hooters of America, is hosting the promotion at five restaurants in Broward County and three in Miami-Dade County.
Here is a list of the locations:
BROWARD
- Hooters of Beach Place, at 17 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Suite 304, in Fort Lauderdale. For more information call, 954-767-0014.
- Hooters of Fort Lauderdale, at 6345 N. Andrews Ave. For more information call, 954-928-0026.
- Hooters of Pembroke Pines, at 7990 Pines Blvd. For more information call, 954-962-6330.
- Hooters of Sunrise, at 3805 at 6345 N. Andrews Ave. For more information call, 954-928-0026.
- Hooters of Weston, at 2282 Weston Rd. For more information call, 954-990-7047.
MIAMI-DADE
- Hooters of Coral Way, at 3301 Coral Way. For more information call, 305-873-6166.
- Hooters of Doral, at 8695 NW 13 Terrace. For more information call, 305-593-5088.
- Hooters of Hialeah, at 680 W 49 St. For more information call, 305-827-8000.