Hooters in South Florida to give away free kids' meals on Tuesday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some Hooters in South Florida will be giving away a free dine-in-only kids’ meal for every paying adult on Tuesday.

The Hooters kids’ menu includes a drink and the options are grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, and mac & cheese.

LTP Management, a franchisee of Hooters of America, is hosting the promotion at five restaurants in Broward County and three in Miami-Dade County.

Here is a list of the locations:

BROWARD

Hooters of Beach Place , at 17 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Suite 304, in Fort Lauderdale. For more information call, 954-767-0014.

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale , at 6345 N. Andrews Ave. For more information call, 954-928-0026.

Hooters of Pembroke Pines , at 7990 Pines Blvd. For more information call, 954-962-6330.

Hooters of Sunrise , at 3805 at 6345 N. Andrews Ave. For more information call, 954-928-0026.

Hooters of Weston, at 2282 Weston Rd. For more information call, 954-990-7047.

MIAMI-DADE