Somerset Academy from Pembroke Pines goes back-to-back as Color Guard World Champs

Somerset Academy Charter High School in Pembroke Pines wins gold medal during the 2023 Color Guard World Championships

DAYTON, Ohio – Somerset Academy Charter High School in Pembroke Pines is celebrating after taking home the gold medal during the 2023 Color Guard World Championships.

Somerset scored 97.25 points out of a possible 100 points to win the Scholastic Open Class Final on Saturday.

Somerset’s western-themed ‘Rifles, Ropes & Rhinestones’ program thrilled the packed audience at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Somerset, which is directed by Adriana Jimenez, is only the third guard in the history of the event to win back-to-back gold.

West Broward High finished 9th and Stoneman Douglas High placed 12th in the World Class Final.

To watch Somerset’s gold-medal show, click on this link.