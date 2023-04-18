10-year-old arrested after bringing airsoft gun to school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 10-year-old boy Tuesday who brought an airsoft gun to school and showed it off to his classmates, authorities said.

According to FCSO deputies, Wadsworth Elementary Assistant Principal Chris Tincher caught the student displaying the gun to his friends in the school’s cafeteria prior to school starting.

Authorities said Tincher quickly took the student to the principal’s office where they searched his backpack and found the realistic-looking airsoft weapon.

The orange tip of the gun had been removed, making it look like an authentic semi-automatic pistol, authorities said.

Detectives said the boy was arrested by a school resource deputy, who is assigned to the school.

According to an FCSO press release, the student was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing and DCF released the student back to his parent.

FCSO Sheriff Rick Ramsey released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“This situation could have ended up a lot worse. Thankfully, the assistant principal was alert and took action before someone could get hurt. We don’t like arresting children, but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses. I’m also astounded that a child thinks it is okay or ‘cool’ to bring a toy gun to a school that looks like a real gun and show it off to other students. Parents I once again implore you to be the sheriff in your home. Talk to your kids and know what they are doing and playing with before we have to be the sheriff of your child.”

Authorities said the student is facing charges of carrying an airsoft/BB gun under the age of 16.