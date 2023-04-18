BSO: 3 detained after shooting results in chase, crash

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter call, authorities confirmed.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting occurred around 11:18 a.m. near the 2800 block of Northwest 13th Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that they saw a dark grey Mercedes-Benz leaving the area after the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

According to St. Louis, a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) was issued for the vehicle, which was located a short time later by officers with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department near North State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

She said investigators with BSO’s V.I.P.E.R., T.T.I.A.N. and K-9 units responded and a short chase ensued.

During the chase, the Mercedes crashed into another car in the city of Lauderhill, St. Louis said.

She said no injuries were reported in that crash and the three people inside the Mercedes were detained.

No other details were immediately released.