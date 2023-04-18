DeSantis visits with Republican lawmakers in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid a visit to our nation’s capital on Tuesday.

It was a low key visit to Washington D.C. to build conservative support — a kind of meet-and-greet policy discussion with DeSantis.

The trip comes amid criticism about the lack of leadership during record rains in South Florida, when a thousand-year flood left much of Fort Lauderdale underwater, with schools and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed while the governor was on his way to Cincinnati.

Local 10 News did learn that DeSantis did call the Broward County mayor on Thursday morning about the flooding and to see what they needed.

DeSantis followed up by sending food, water, equipment, trucks and the Director of Emergency Management, who is still there helping.

DeSantis still has not visited South Florida in-person since the storm.

At the time, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of takin care of the people suffering in his state.”

DeSantis has spent weeks on a national book tour, promoting his Florida blueprint as a model for the nation.

Tuesday’s event in Washington D.C. was put on by “And to the Republic,” a nonprofit organization that hosted DeSantis in three events in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

According the invitation, the meeting off Pennsylvania Avenue will also include at least five Republican members of Congress.

DeSantis has not announced a run for president in 2024 yet, saying he will make that decision after the Florida Legislature adjourns in May.