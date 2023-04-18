75º

Man hospitalized after getting into fight at Miami Gardens gas station

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police in Miami Gardens investigate a fight between two men that resulted in one being hospitalized. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was hospitalized after allegedly getting into an altercation with another man at a Miami-Dade gas station.

It happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

According to police, responding officers arrived to find a man who was unconscious. They said the man lost consciousness and began bleeding profusely after getting into a fight.

The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital but there has been no update on his status.

Police said the other person involved in the fight was taken into custody.

