Melrose Park residents angered after county’s delayed response to flood victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly one week after the historic floods, West Dayton Circle in hard-hit Melrose Park has finally cleared.

Neighbors told Local 10 News Tuesday they’re relieved water didn’t get into their homes, but frustrations continued as roads were impassible for days.

City crews have been in the neighborhood for days, but Melrose Park resident Keia Jones says this is the first time she’s seen them on her street.

“We don’t need you now,” she said.

Jones and many others that live nearby said they’re not happy and wish the city would’ve done more prior to the storm.

“We didn’t get no warning for any sandbags or anything and that’s the crazy part about it,” Jones said. “It would’ve helped a lot of people.”

Many residents say they’re relieved that the flood has ended but remain concerned over Broward County’s approach towards hurricane season.

“Y’all can predict a hurricane but you can’t let us know when a tropical storm is hitting?” Jones asked.