Miami Gardens man accused of execution-style killing

Brian Wright was arrested Monday for an April 7 homicide in the Pinewood area of northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 39-year-old Miami Gardens man Monday on a second-degree murder charge after accusing him of shooting and killing a man in the Pinewood area of northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, at around 3:15 a.m. on April 7, Brian Lamar Wright and the victim, Gameto Thomas, 42, were standing outside of their vehicles in the area of 744 NW 107th St., near Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Wright was captured on surveillance video opening the driver’s-side door of his vehicle, reaching for an object, then walking around his vehicle and approaching Thomas from behind, fatally shooting him in the back of his head, the report states.

Police said Wright then drove off.

According to the report, the surveillance footage aided police in identifying Wright and they apprehended him at his home on Northwest 11th Court Monday.

The report states that Wright admitted to being at the scene, but later invoked his right to an attorney.

Wright was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. In addition to the murder charge, Wright was held on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm with an altered ID.