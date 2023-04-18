Miami police searching for missing, endangered 84-year-old woman for nearly 2 weeks

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 84-year-old woman that was considered missing and endangered for nearly two weeks.

According to authorities, Edis Lopez Collazo was last seen on April 6 in the city’s Allapattah area.

According to police, Lopez Collazo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

Police did not disclose whether she suffers from any ailments.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or email SVU@miami-police.org.