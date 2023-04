BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parents and guardians, Broward County Public Schools will have a hurricane make-up day on Thursday, April, 20.

According to a press release from Broward County Public Schools, April 20th was previously scheduled as an early release day. It is now a full day of classes to make up for school days lost after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

Schools will operate on a normal schedule.

To view the 2022/23 school year calendar, visit browardschools.com/calendar.