Southwest Airlines briefly grounds flights nationwide

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Southwest Airlines requested that the Federal Aviation Administration briefly ground all departing flights nationwide on Tuesday.

The FAA announced Southwest Airlines was experiencing a “technical issue” with an internal system and lifted the pause at about 11:10 a.m.

The low-cost airline, which operates out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, had reported “intermittent” technical difficulties at about 10:30 a.m.

Last December, Southwest Airlines canceled about 15,000 flights after a winter storm challenged its technology yet again.

For information about how to file a complaint, visit this FAA page.

