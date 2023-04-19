Caught on Camera: 2 thieves ransack Miami beauty salon

MIAMI – Police are searching for two beauty bandits who were caught on camera in Miami.

Police say two men were caught on surveillance video breaking into Fefi’s Dominican Beauty Salon, located at 3629 Northwest 17th Ave., at about 2 a.m. on March 4.

Miami police say they ransacked the place, and got away with boxes of beauty products.

The thieves got away in a newer model, black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.