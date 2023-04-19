Man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A man is $5 million richer after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

According to Lottery officials, Curtis Murphree, 54, of Lakeland, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Lottery officials said Murphree purchased his winning ticket from Harney Road Mexican Market, in Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”