Miami-Dade police searching for missing 70-year-old man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man that may be in need of services.

Authorities said Jose Caraballo Muniz was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday walking westbound near the 18700 Block of Southwest 295th Terrace.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

According to police, Muniz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Webb at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.