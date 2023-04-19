Mother, son charged with attempted murder in Leisure City smoke shop attack

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and son from the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade were each arrested on attempted murder charges Tuesday after police accused them of attacking a man outside of a smoke shop near their home.

According to Miami-Dade police, the attack happened just after 11 p.m. on April 8.

Police said Ronald George Senf III, 26, had been in a verbal argument with the man outside L&M Smoke Shop, located at 29621 SW 162nd Ave. in the Leisure City area.

According to an arrest report, after a few minutes of arguing, Senf walked away, but soon came back with a baseball bat — and his mother.

Surveillance footage showed Senf swinging the baseball bat at the man, police said.

As the man attempted to defend himself, Senf’s mother, Raquel Esmeralda Delgado, 46, walked behind the victim and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown tool,” the arrest report states.

Police apprehended Senf and Delgado at their home on Southwest 298th Terrace on Tuesday, according to the report.

The report states that Delgado admitted to stabbing the victim.

While a confession was redacted from the report, police said Delgado told detectives that after the verbal argument, Senf had ran home to tell her about the argument before the two went back to the smoke shop.

Senf declined to speak to police without an attorney.

The mother-son pair were both taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Senf also faced a charge of criminal mischief after police said he swung the baseball bat at the store’s glass door after the victim ran back inside, causing it to shatter.