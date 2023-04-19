78º

Police searching for suspect after man hurt in Miami shooting

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Miami police spokesperson, officers responded to a shooting call around 1 p.m. near the 3400 block of Northeast Second Avenue, just south of Interstate 195.

Police said upon arrival, they noticed a man was shot in the leg.

Detectives said the suspect involved has not yet been located.

No other information has been released at this time.

