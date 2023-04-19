Police searching for suspect after man hurt in Miami shooting

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Miami police spokesperson, officers responded to a shooting call around 1 p.m. near the 3400 block of Northeast Second Avenue, just south of Interstate 195.
Police said upon arrival, they noticed a man was shot in the leg.
Detectives said the suspect involved has not yet been located.
No other information has been released at this time.
