Possible shooting investigation underway in Sunrise neighborhood

A police investigation is underway Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police were spotted at the scene of a possible shooting overnight in a Sunrise neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Northwest 16th Street late Tuesday night.

A Local 10 News crew was there early Wednesday as crime scene tape was put up around the neighborhood.

Neighbors told Local 10 that they heard one gunshot and were told that the victim was shot in the face, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

