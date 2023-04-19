73º

Local News

Possible shooting investigation underway in Sunrise neighborhood

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Sunrise, Crime
A police investigation is underway Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police were spotted at the scene of a possible shooting overnight in a Sunrise neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Northwest 16th Street late Tuesday night.

A Local 10 News crew was there early Wednesday as crime scene tape was put up around the neighborhood.

Neighbors told Local 10 that they heard one gunshot and were told that the victim was shot in the face, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

