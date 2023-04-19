South Florida drivers file ‘thousands’ of claims after vehicles impacted by historic flood

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – South Florida drivers are still trying to figure out how to deal with the historic flooding that impacted parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties over the past week.

Mark Friedlander, a Florida spokesperson with the Insurance Information Institute, told Local 10 News that thousands of residents are filing insurance claims which aren’t always the easiest to deal with.

He said that more than two feet of rain in a matter of days should be a wake-up call for anyone, especially those who don’t have flood insurance, and should.

“if it has sustained a severe amount of water damage, most likely your car is going to be totaled by the insurance company,” said Friedlander.

Local 10 News spoke with Derek Brinson at a tow yard, who said his car was totaled from the flood but is thankful to have flood insurance.

“It was just crazy like watching cars just down the street, into each other,” he said. “Once I called Progressive, that was their problem. Amen for insurance.”

Tow companies told Local 10 News that many vehicles are even being hauled off to auction.

Friedlander says that South Florida drivers have filed “thousands” of claims in the past few days, the first step to getting back on the road.

“Most likely, they’re (insurance companies) going to ask for some digital photos and they’re going to need to see the damages, both from an exterior and interior point of view,” he said.

According to Friedlander, 80 percent of Florida drivers have comprehensive coverage which covers flooding.

He says in most cases, the insurance company will quickly settle your claim and you will get a payment for what is the current replacement value of the vehicle.

Ervin Blye told Local 10 News that his car was flooded, and it is still sitting on the lot among many other vehicles.

“There are so many vehicles there, so I guess I have to come up in the order it was received,” he said.

Other South Florida residents say they’re lucky to be alive after the record-breaking storm.

I’m fortunate to be safe, I’m fortunate to be alive and I’m fortunate to have insurance,” said Brinson.

For those who don’t have flood insurance and find themselves wondering what to do, the experts Local 10 News spoke with said one option would be to contact FEMA to see what, if any, assistance is available.