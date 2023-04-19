Where analysts say to look if you are having trouble finding fuel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you want to fill up fast, you may want to head to Palm Beach County.

GasBuddy.com is publishing a daily list showing the percentages of gas stations without fuel.

In its most recent posting on Tuesday morning, GasBuddy reported that 57% of stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are without fuel.

21% of stations in West Palm Beach are without fuel, so that means 79% are good to go.

If you head west on I-75 to Fort Myers and Naples, you will find that only 2.5% of stations are without fuel, but that’s 100 miles away from here.

The growing gas crisis is now nearly a week-long. It started after 25 inches of rain fell in less than one day in Fort Lauderdale last Wednesday night.

Port Everglades, where South Florida’s fuel farm is located, was inundated with rain.

Many pumping stations there were rendered inoperable.