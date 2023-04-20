Appliance recycling fire sends black smoke into skies near downtown Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air near downtown Doral after a pile of appliances destined for recycling caught on fire at a county waste facility Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 8831 NW 58th St. just after 7 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch records.

“Heavy equipment was used to break apart the rubbish in order to extinguish the fire,” an MDFR spokesperson said, adding that no one was hurt.

According to MDFR, more than 20 units were dispatched to the scene in order to get the fire under control.

Units remained at the scene later into the morning in order to monitor hot spots, officials said.

It’s not the first fire at the solid waste facility this year. In February, crews responded to another trash fire there.

Similarly, that fire took multiple crews to put out but did not involve any injuries.