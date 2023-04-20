Deputies identify duo arrested after tri-county police chase involving stolen Lexus, Tesla

Edward Foster, right, and Matthew Geimer, Jr., left, were arrested on Wednesday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies released the identities of two 22-year-old suspects on Thursday, nearly a day after a tri-county police chase in South Florida — involved several law enforcement agencies — and resulted in their arrest and the recovery of two stolen cars and a long gun.

The intense effort to catch Edward Foster and Matthew Geimer, Jr., on Wednesday afternoon involved local and federal law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward counties. First, there was an armed robbery in North Miami’s Key Stone Islands, police said.

The armed duo was in a stolen white Lexus when they left the area of North Bay Shore Drive and Biscayne Bay Drive shortly after 12 p.m., and later turned up in the city of Opa-locka, where the chase began, according to the North Miami Police Department.

The two men fled in the Lexus to Boca Raton, and turned back southbound, police said. Shortly before 2 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies learned they were traveling on the Turnpike, exited the expressway, and drove into the city of Tamarac.

While on Commercial Boulevard, the two men suddenly jumped out of the stolen Lexus to try to steal another car and failed, deputies said. Armed with a long gun, they then swiftly stole a white Tesla instead, according to Carey Codd, a BSO spokesman.

The duo sped away westbound until a law enforcement agent in an unmarked pickup truck crashed into the Tesla at about 2:15 p.m. — forcing them to stop in the area of Commercial Boulevard and Rock Island Road, south of the North Lauderdale neighborhood.

The two jumped out of the crashed Tesla, leaving an assault weapon behind, and ran away, deputies said. One of them was in police custody before the other jumped into a canal, swam across it, and ran through yards before breaking into Gisela Taveras’s house in the area of Northwest 54 Street and 49 Way.

“I was scared,” Taveras, 71, said in Spanish.

Maureen Gavlick, a neighbor, said Taveras is a seamstress, and she always leaves her garage door open when she is sewing. Taveras said she saw the man was soaking wet and catching his breath when he ran into her kitchen, opened the refrigerator, and took a drink of her orange juice.

”What are you doing here? Get out,” Taveras told the intruder, according to her daughter, Eileen Taveras, who added her mother then ran out of her house and rushed to flag down a police officer.

A BSO SWAT team surrounded Taveras’s house, and the intruder surrendered at about 2:30 p.m. Tamarac Fire Rescue personnel took him to a nearby hospital for a checkup before deputies drove him to Broward’s main jail in Fort Lauderdale, according to Codd.

No one was injured during the armed robbery, chase, attempted armed carjacking, armed carjacking, or crash, according to deputies and police officers. BSO records show the U.S. Marshals Office was the arresting agency for both Foster and Geimer.

Deputies booked them at Broward’s main jail for armed carjacking, and they remained there Thursday afternoon held without bond. BSO anticipates additional charges in Broward County court for attempted armed carjacking and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Codd.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477, Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Crime Specialist Bridgette Matters contributed to this report.